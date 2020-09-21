Prepare a Room Ministries exists to stand boldly for the dignity of life. We proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, with a focus on offering the healing work of the cross to those hurt by abortion and the culture of death. Our latest project is a book for youth aged 13-18 called The Victorious Warrior: Challenging Young People to Aim toward the Good.

This book is our answer to a direct request we received from a devoted Christian youth leader living in Kenya named Ivan Githinji. Ivan read our first book about healing from the hurt of abortion. He told us he needed a book that would act as a sort of “preventive medicine” for the youth in his community—to help them get and stay on the right track in life before they get to the point that abortion is considered. In his own words, "By God's grace, I intend to reach out to many young people who are thirsty for God. Those who require instruction, wisdom, and understanding of God, sound decision-making, and a victorious attitude."

The Victorious Warrior offers a competing voice to counter the destructive messages too often targeting young people. Grounded in basic Christian teachings and imaginatively presented, it brings young readers into an exploration of the great spiritual battle between good and evil. Learn more about the book at: https://victoriouswarrior.org/.

Our ministry offers:

• The Day of Healing from the Hurt of Abortion, an event that can take place at your venue

• Book, Prepare a Room: A Path to Peace and Healing for Those Hurt by Abortion

• Foundlings, a collection of drawings of children produced on a daily basis

• The Foundlings Abortion Memorial Quilt, a 35' x 10' quilt composed of 500 Foundling faces

• YouTube vlog, "Life after Choice," post-abortion issues seen from a Biblical perspective

• Tik Tok videos on post-abortion issues seen from a Biblical perspective

• Award-winning four-minute animation "Broken"

In her book, Michelle presents a ten-step path to peace and healing that addresses the damage done to identity and relationships by abortion and offers real-life tools to restore what has been broken. For those suffering in heart, mind, and spirit after an abortion experience, help is offered here. A culture of denial about the traumatic effects of abortion has left many women and men trapped in regret, shame, and self-condemnation about their experience. Those who have been traumatized by this deeply wounding scourge can find a doorway to freedom and hope. Embark on a journey that honors your unique story and opens the door to joyful restoration through discovery of the greatest love.

What are Foundlings? From the artist…

“I honor the 2 billion victims of abortion, including my own child. I draw these images daily, as I imagine the children might appear if they had lived. The word foundlings refers to infants who are abandoned on doorsteps to be found by those who might care for them. We who have had abortions once abandoned our little ones on God’s doorstep, and He cares for them where our love once fell short. We can learn to love and embrace them as God does, with full assurance that peace, healing, and forgiveness are ours for the asking. Because the child my husband and I aborted was central to the story of how we found peace and healing from abortion, it is our hope that these drawings will act as wee ambassadors of God's grace and forgiveness as our child did for us."

About the quilt…

Imagine images with power to speak to our hearts where words fail—an impactful 35 x 10-foot quilt consisting of 500 evocative “Foundlings” images, printed with museum-quality fabric and inks, assembled by a master quilter, and hung in grand public spaces.

The quilt travels nationally as an installation, with teaching and testimony on the healing work of the cross. The quilt beckons us to come and view the many faces and ministers with gentle comfort and artistic beauty to those individuals carrying the burden of guilt and shame from abortion. It also serves to bring together local prolife organizations and encourage their efforts. Our intent is to spread the message of abundant life and reconciliation with God that is made possible by the work of Jesus Christ.