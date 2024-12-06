Scholarships of Faith

https://prepalaroca.mx/?page_id=800

Your generosity, is their future

Support the Next Generation in their

Spiritual and Academic Growth

Our mission goes beyond the virtual classroom. We aim to provide equitable access to an education that impacts lives, develops purpose-driven leaders, and leaves an invaluable spiritual legacy. With your donation, you contribute to a Christ-centered education, transforming minds and hearts for a future of faith and commitment.

“A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.”(Proverbs 13:22)

Why Donate to BLR?

Support an Education that Transcends Academia

Provide comprehensive training that combines academic excellence with Christian values.

A Refuge in Times of Confusion

Provide a safe space guided by faith for personal and spiritual development

Empowering Purpose-Driven Leaders

Equip young people to become transformative leaders who make a lasting impact on society

An Impact that Transcends the Present

Create lasting change in the lives of students and their communities.

Our Commitment to Transparency and Stewardship

We manage every resource with integrity, ensuring that your contribution reaches the areas of greatest impact:

Scholarship Programs for Students: We provide scholarships that enable talented young people to access an excellent Christian education.

Christ-Centered Content Development and Teacher Training: We create educational materials that integrate faith and train our educators in innovative methodologies.

Technology Infrastructure: We strengthen our online platform to ensure accessible, high-quality education.

Partnership with Churches and the Community: We establish alliances to support the spiritual growth of our students.

j





Audits and Financial Transparency Reports: We maintain ethical and transparent management of all received funds.”

Transforming Generations

Joseph Seed Program​

Your donation has the power to transform generations by opening doors to knowledge and strengthening values that transcend the material.

Sow Education, Reap Progress​

Boost Donation

One-Time Payment

Minimum academic enrollment per quarter per student

$347 USD

Donate here

Strength Donation

$545 USD

One-Time Payment

Full academic enrollment per quarter per student

Donate here

Perseverance Donation

One-Time Payment

Full annual academic enrollment per student

$1337 USD

Donate here

Wisdom Donation

One-Time Payment

Full academic enrollment for a 2-year cycle per student

$2525 USD

Donate here

Special programs

Wisdom Builder

Solomon Program

Strengthen our educational infrastructure to create safe and accessible virtual learning spaces

Creator of Inspiration

Isaiah Program

Support the development of innovative educational content that inspires our students.

Spiritual Guidance

Samuel Program

Supports our counseling and spiritual guidance programs, ensuring the holistic growth of young people.

Administrators

Nehemiah Program

(Funding for Administration and Transparency) ensures efficient administrative management, rigorous audits, and transparent accountability within BLR.

Spreading

Bernabas Program

With your support, we can carry this message of hope to every corner of Mexico, connecting with churches, youth groups, Christian communities, and social networks. Together, we will inspire thousands to join this transformative educational and spiritual mission.

" So Solomon built the temple and completed it." (1 Kings 6:14)

https://prepalaroca.mx/