Scholarships of Faith

Goal:
MXN $1,400,000
Raised:
MXN $2,100
Campaign funds will be received by BACHILLERATO LA ROCA
https://prepalaroca.mx/?page_id=800
Your generosity, is their future
Support the Next Generation in their
Spiritual and Academic Growth
Our mission goes beyond the virtual classroom. We aim to provide equitable access to an education that impacts lives, develops purpose-driven leaders, and leaves an invaluable spiritual legacy. With your donation, you contribute to a Christ-centered education, transforming minds and hearts for a future of faith and commitment.
“A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous.”(Proverbs 13:22)
Why Donate to BLR?
Support an Education that Transcends Academia
Provide comprehensive training that combines academic excellence with Christian values.
A Refuge in Times of Confusion
Provide a safe space guided by faith for personal and spiritual development
Empowering Purpose-Driven Leaders
Equip young people to become transformative leaders who make a lasting impact on society
An Impact that Transcends the Present
Create lasting change in the lives of students and their communities.
Our Commitment to Transparency and Stewardship
We manage every resource with integrity, ensuring that your contribution reaches the areas of greatest impact:
Scholarship Programs for Students: We provide scholarships that enable talented young people to access an excellent Christian education.
Christ-Centered Content Development and Teacher Training: We create educational materials that integrate faith and train our educators in innovative methodologies.
Technology Infrastructure: We strengthen our online platform to ensure accessible, high-quality education.
Partnership with Churches and the Community: We establish alliances to support the spiritual growth of our students.
j
Audits and Financial Transparency Reports: We maintain ethical and transparent management of all received funds.”
Transforming Generations
Joseph Seed Program
Your donation has the power to transform generations by opening doors to knowledge and strengthening values that transcend the material.
Sow Education, Reap Progress
Boost Donation
One-Time Payment
Minimum academic enrollment per quarter per student
$347 USD
Donate here
Strength Donation
$545 USD
One-Time Payment
Full academic enrollment per quarter per student
Donate here
Perseverance Donation
One-Time Payment
Full annual academic enrollment per student
$1337 USD
Donate here
Wisdom Donation
One-Time Payment
Full academic enrollment for a 2-year cycle per student
$2525 USD
Donate here
Special programs
Wisdom Builder
Solomon Program
Strengthen our educational infrastructure to create safe and accessible virtual learning spaces
Creator of Inspiration
Isaiah Program
Support the development of innovative educational content that inspires our students.
Spiritual Guidance
Samuel Program
Supports our counseling and spiritual guidance programs, ensuring the holistic growth of young people.
Administrators
Nehemiah Program
(Funding for Administration and Transparency) ensures efficient administrative management, rigorous audits, and transparent accountability within BLR.
Spreading
Bernabas Program
With your support, we can carry this message of hope to every corner of Mexico, connecting with churches, youth groups, Christian communities, and social networks. Together, we will inspire thousands to join this transformative educational and spiritual mission.
" So Solomon built the temple and completed it." (1 Kings 6:14)
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.