Pregnant with Twins and in Need of a Vehicle

My younger sister who’s name is Celeste is having a rough go of it right now.





She has two daughters, ages 2 and 4, and just found out she is pregnant with twins on the way.





Celeste works full time, but her boyfriend, due to medical issues, is currently unable to work. This means she will have to work while pregnant and is the sole income source of the household.





Celeste does not have a vehicle and hasn’t had one for the last 5 years now. I told a good friend of mine about this situation and he offered to actually GIVE her a Dodge Caravan that he has for free, but it needs work done to it. The van needs a new battery as well as a new radiator and hoses. He said if I can get the parts, he will install them for free.





My sister has been dealing with ongoing issues with her blood pressure from the stress of their living situation. I’d really like to get this van to her so she has a reliable way to get to work, to pick up groceries and to shuttle her kids around if need be. She’s a good woman that deserves a break.





If you could find it in your heart to contribute to this cause, it would be greatly appreciated!





Thank you in advance! 🙏🏼