Pregnant and about to be homeless

I'm Ashlyn Farnsworth 24 with a fiance and 18 weeks pregnant. Tristan albright my fiance had a job but was wrongfully terminated due to his disability and we have tried EVERYTHING. No one in Midwest/Del City Oklahoma will hire him and state funding to help us wouldn't happen until August. We already have a pay to quit which means we will be removed after 30 days. I would highly appreciate ANYONE who is willing to help. We want to save up to get an used RV and then from there get my fiance's disability since he cannot hold a job due to he has bpd and since it's a will to work state they automatically fire him when he shows his symptoms. All I'm asking for is $550 just to get started on what we need. I appreciate any help and just don't want to be on the streets while pregnant. God bless you all and thank you for taking your time to read this!