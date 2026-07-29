Pregnancy loss

Hello everyone,





My Bella girl was pregnant and was having issues getting the baby out. We rushed her to the emergency vet where she was able to have the baby. Unfortunately, the baby did not survive. We are completely heartbroken and devestated!

We are asking for any little donation that will help us with our girls vet bill as it was pretty hefty and we unfortunately did not qualify for any help.

I know we’re all going through a tough time but anything will be much appreciated!