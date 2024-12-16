Precious Life Pod™ Seed Funding Campaign

Honoring Every Life with Dignity



For many families, the question of how to honor a miscarried baby—especially in the early stages of pregnancy—remains unanswered. Babies born between 1 and 19 weeks deserve dignity in their burial, and families deserve a meaningful way to say goodbye. At Precious Life Pod™, we provide miscarriage kits, resources and support, as well as a biodegradable burial encasement that allows families to honor the life of their baby with respect, offering a tangible way to grieve and find closure during an incredibly difficult time.

Supporting Families During Loss



In addition to the burial pod, Precious Life Pod™ is committed to offering resources to guide families through the early loss of a child. We walk alongside you, providing both emotional and practical support. Our mission is to ensure that no family walks this path alone.

Why We’re Different

We believe that life begins at conception and that every pregnancy matters. Our goal is to foster a culture that acknowledges the significance of each pregnancy and embraces the grieving process with dignity. We provide several different options of our Precious Life Kit™, which includes practical tools to help families find and preserve their baby during miscarriage. Your loss is real. Your grief is valid. That’s why we believe there should be both a beautiful encasement and a supportive kit to make saying goodbye a little more tangible. Because... Each Life is Precious.





How You Can Help:

Donations for a Difference

Your monetary gift helps provide real, tangible support for grieving families. For every $100 donated, we will donate a Precious Life Kit™ to one of our partner pregnancy centers, ensuring families in need has access to the support they deserve.

(If you include your name and address, we would love to send you a personal thank-you note as a token of our gratitude!)





Business Goals

Phase 1: Establishing a Resource Hub

We are in the startup phase and our immediate goal is to create a sensitive, informative resource website. This website will help families and care providers access essential information and resources. We are also finalizing our Precious Life Kit™ options, which will be made available to providers such as pregnancy centers, midwives, and OB-GYNs to further extend compassionate care.

Phase 2: Launching the Precious Life Pod™



Our ultimate goal is to offer families a way to bury their baby with dignity. Our proprietary burial encasements are ready for production, and we are currently prototyping and conducting research to ensure they meet the needs of families. We are raising funds to begin production of 2,000 pods in two sizes, providing families with a meaningful, respectful way to say goodbye.

If you’d like to join us in this culture-shifting movement or have any questions, please get in touch with us at preciouslifepod@gmail.com

Thank you for your partnership and support as we work to bring healing and dignity to families experiencing miscarriage.



*Disclaimer: Please note that gifts made to Precious Life Pod™ are not tax-deductible, as we are a for-profit company. We greatly appreciate your generosity, but we advise supporters to consult their tax professionals for more information on charitable contributions and tax deductions.