precious and family emergency help

My name is precious and I’m reaching out for help because I lost my place of employment Feb 2nd of this year. I was able to find a job however the background check process is taking longer than anticipated. I was unable to pay my rent for the month of April & the month May during that time the motor on my car started going out. I have $300 from furniture and other items I’ve sold but don’t have any thing else of value to sell.property management has already asked us to move out & given us a 30 day notice but if we are able to come up with one months rent by Wednesday they’ll allow us to stay & make payments moving forward.. I’m the primary provider for my household and am afraid of losing what we call home. truthfully we have no where to go and living out of the car is what would happen but with it needing a new motor I’m not sure how far we will get. so if there’s anyone out there who see’s my story who can afford to give it would be whole heartedly appreciated. may God Bless you.