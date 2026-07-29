Praying Wheels: Revive His Mission

RV MINISTRY GOALS Ever felt like you're wandering through life, searching for a place where you truly belong? Like there’s more to this journey than meets the eye? I get that. It’s why I started my little ministry here—to bring hope and love right into the heart of your story. Imagine stepping out of your car, camper in tow, and setting up on a roadside with nothing but open space around you. That's where it all began for me. It was about connecting dots between people who felt lost or forgotten by their communities—often shunned due to circumstances that are far from black and white. But here’s the thing: these folks, they matter deeply! They might be struggling through illnesses, financial woes, you name it... And in those moments of despair, I want them to know there is someone out there who cares about their worth and well-being—someone who believes that every single person has a purpose etched into existence. This ministry isn’t just about visiting places but touching lives deeply. It’s like whispering words of comfort directly in the ear of whoever needs to hear them most, offering prayers for healing, strength, and peace. And when I say "I," what I really mean is "we"—because your support makes every mile possible! You see, my truck recently broke down... Yeah, it’s one of those moments that shakes you up to check if the faith in what you do holds strong under pressure. My rig, our lifeline for reaching out with love and care across towns and states—it needed repairs. And right now, finances are tight. But here's where we turn a corner: This isn’t just about fixing trucks or gathering donations; it’s about making sure that the message of Jesus doesn’t stop ringing in the ears of those who need to hear it most. It’s about keeping hope alive when life feels bleak, holding onto faith even on days when you can barely stand up straight under your own burdens. I invite you—yes, YOU!—to join me in this mission. Even just a small donation could mean the difference between resuming our journey or having to put it off until who knows when. Every dollar counts towards getting that engine roaring again and keeping our wheels rolling across those highways where whispers of despair turn into shouts of encouragement through your support and you can expect updates through this app if you sign up for updates at every mile marker.





Use of Funds

Truck repairs: approx. $1,800–$2,800 (final cost depends on parts/engine availability and any additional work needed) Possible additional repair costs: cylinder head machining/replacement if required (could add up to ~$1,000) Remaining funds (if any): fuel and basic maintenance items to keep the truck/RV running (oil change, battery, etc.)

Let’s keep this ministry going, reminding every lost sheep out there: You are loved beyond measure by the Creator Himself! Let's stand together against all odds to bring light back into dark corners because in that darkness shines a brilliant possibility for change and salvation.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering donating—your generosity fuels our mission, brightens hearts, and makes this journey possible one mile at a time. Together, let’s show them there are hands reaching out in unconditional love when they feel alone. ?❤️