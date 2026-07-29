GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Praying Wheels: Revive His Mission

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$2,933.76 USD

Fundraiser created byJAMIE ALTMAN

Fundraiser funds will be received by JAMIE ALTMAN

Praying Wheels: Revive His Mission

RV MINISTRY GOALS Ever felt like you're wandering through life, searching for a place where you truly belong? Like there’s more to this journey than meets the eye? I get that. It’s why I started my little ministry here—to bring hope and love right into the heart of your story. Imagine stepping out of your car, camper in tow, and setting up on a roadside with nothing but open space around you. That's where it all began for me. It was about connecting dots between people who felt lost or forgotten by their communities—often shunned due to circumstances that are far from black and white. But here’s the thing: these folks, they matter deeply! They might be struggling through illnesses, financial woes, you name it... And in those moments of despair, I want them to know there is someone out there who cares about their worth and well-being—someone who believes that every single person has a purpose etched into existence. This ministry isn’t just about visiting places but touching lives deeply. It’s like whispering words of comfort directly in the ear of whoever needs to hear them most, offering prayers for healing, strength, and peace. And when I say "I," what I really mean is "we"—because your support makes every mile possible! You see, my truck recently broke down... Yeah, it’s one of those moments that shakes you up to check if the faith in what you do holds strong under pressure. My rig, our lifeline for reaching out with love and care across towns and states—it needed repairs. And right now, finances are tight. But here's where we turn a corner: This isn’t just about fixing trucks or gathering donations; it’s about making sure that the message of Jesus doesn’t stop ringing in the ears of those who need to hear it most. It’s about keeping hope alive when life feels bleak, holding onto faith even on days when you can barely stand up straight under your own burdens. I invite you—yes, YOU!—to join me in this mission. Even just a small donation could mean the difference between resuming our journey or having to put it off until who knows when. Every dollar counts towards getting that engine roaring again and keeping our wheels rolling across those highways where whispers of despair turn into shouts of encouragement through your support and you can expect updates through this app if you sign up for updates at every mile marker.


Use of Funds

  1. Truck repairs: approx. $1,800–$2,800 (final cost depends on parts/engine availability and any additional work needed)
  2. Possible additional repair costs: cylinder head machining/replacement if required (could add up to ~$1,000)
  3. Remaining funds (if any): fuel and basic maintenance items to keep the truck/RV running (oil change, battery, etc.)

Let’s keep this ministry going, reminding every lost sheep out there: You are loved beyond measure by the Creator Himself! Let's stand together against all odds to bring light back into dark corners because in that darkness shines a brilliant possibility for change and salvation.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering donating—your generosity fuels our mission, brightens hearts, and makes this journey possible one mile at a time. Together, let’s show them there are hands reaching out in unconditional love when they feel alone. ?❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve