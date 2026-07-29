Praying to God for help.

I'm currently a single mother I have been struggling due to a miscommunication with the landlord I have a 2 year old princess I work every day I'm just trying to get caught up so I can stop struggling as much I've been praying and I so happen to find this on Google I'm hoping God will send somebody my way to help I'm a hard worker I work for every dollar every day I'm extremely grateful this house that I'm trying to uphold is a safe place for me and my child I'm fighting everyday to keep it the landlord called me 2 hours ago giving me 3 hours to come up with the money I've already looked into loans in my child care is expensive I have to have child care to be able to work I don't have friends or family that could help me with baby I don't want to put somebody else in a struggling position but if there is someone out there that could help without them helping me hurt them it would literally be godsend.