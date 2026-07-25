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Praying to God for a miracle

Goal$10,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Lewis

Praying to God for a miracle

I'm a 37 year old male I have severe obstructive sleep apnea and cerebral palsy my job cut my hours down to 4 hours a week 3 months ago I have tried looking for jobs everywhere but people don't want to hire me when I tell them I can't stand for there allotted time I can't stand or walk long distances when I first started at my job in November of 2025 I was getting 37 hours a week but I was homeless living in my car and with my severe obstructive sleep apnea I need a CPAP machine to be able to rest fully but since I was living in my car I was unable to do so first off I'm asking for this money so I can pay my rent and I pray that the judge has a heart and doesn't kick me out I've only been getting $45 a week working the 4 hours only on Mondays and that's barely enough to pay my electric I'm behind on my electric I'm behind on my gas plus my rent as of today I owe $3,000 another 100 will be added on on the 6th when I have to go to court a brother of mine asked me how strong my Faith was I don't want to be homeless again I want to work but people don't like to hire people with disabilities I just started be able to see my daughter again my doctor is ordered me a power wheelchair when I get this money together I'll pay off my rent my bills and get me something that I can transport my power wheelchair in I'm walking in faith that people will come through I'm praying and believing that what I ask for in Jesus name will be done any extra money I get besides the $3,000 will go towards getting me a good vehicle so I can see my daughter and be able to transport my power chair I really want a house so I can see my daughter steadily and be the dad that my daughter needs I'm sorry if this stuff isn't coming through clearly I'm using voice to text thank you so much for any money received and It will be put to good use thank you and God bless

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