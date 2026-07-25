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Praying to God for a maricle

Goal$10,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Lewis

Praying to God for a maricle

Hello everyone I hope you're having a wonderful day thank you so much for taking the time to check out my fundraiser I'm a 37 year old male disabled I have severe obstructive sleep apnea and spastic cerebral palsy my job has put me down to 4 hours a week I only make $45 a day when I first started out at this job I was homeless living in my car well the car I had at the time I'm sorry if I don't have correct punctuation and stuff I'm using voice to text when I started out at my job I was making good hours and good money but as the months progressed and my sleep apnea with living in my car and not being able to have treatment from a CPAP machine I obviously could not get the rest that I needed and as the months went on I kept getting less and less hours until now I'm at 4 hours a week I just went to court the day before yesterday I owe the apartment complex I live in $2,400 plus $500 or so an electric and heat bills I've been praying to God and trusting in him that I would get this money the judge told me I have till the 27th of this month to raise the money that I need I've tried getting different jobs but I can't stand for long periods of time my doctor has me sit and because I can't stand most jobs tell me that they can't hire me some tell me they won't hire me it's not that I don't want to work I apply for jobs all the time but everyone always has an excuse I know able-bodied people that don't even want to work at all and it makes me sad and angry when someone like me wants a job it actually pays well cuz I'm great at customer service I love to make people happy especially my customers I'll tell a dad joke here or there cuz that's just the type of person I am my doctor ordered me a power chair I just got it in a few days ago and I'm hoping some way I can maybe get some money after I get my rent paid off to maybe get me a vehicle that I can transport my power chair in I lost my previous vehicle trying to help out a family member I don't want to be homeless again if you could please find it in your hearts to help out a dad that wants to see his daughter more because as it stands right now I can't see my daughter I'd like to be able to go up and see her and take my power chair and take her places and do things with her but I can't do that with no vehicle any amount of money that is raised will first go to my rent second any bills third to help me get a vehicle so I can transport my power chair after that I'd love to get my daughter some clothes my daughter doesn't live with me she lives with her Mom 2 hours away it would nice be able to see her regularly again thank you so much for taking the time to read my fundraiser any prayers support or shares will be greatly appreciated I know my daughter would thank you also thank you so much have a wonderful day and God bless

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