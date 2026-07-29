Praying Pelican Appalachia

Hello! I am Morgan Hill, the group leader/organizer for this mission trip. I'm a 17 year old homeschooled junior whose strong desire for missions and outreach has always been an important calling in my life. I felt the Lord placing a mission trip on my heart, and that's when i discovered Praying Pelican missions! Through this wonderful organization I have organized and planned a mission trip with several of my friends and family members. We will be heading down to Zanesville Ohio May 30th-June 4th, as partners with Praying Pelican. In Zanesville, we will be focusing on various outreach projects, including hosting a VBS for children in the community, working on construction projects, and serving at non-profits. The funds collected through this page will go to an account managed by my mom Michele Hill, and every cent transferred into that account will be applied for ministry materials and transportation costs. Any extra funds will be used to further Praying Pelican's outreach. We are excited to see the ways the Lord moves over the course of this trip, and we would be so incredibly grateful if you would consider supporting us by donating financially and keeping our group in your prayers! God bless!