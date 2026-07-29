Praying for Liliana l Stage 4 Cancer at 63

🕊️ Praying for Liliana

I'm Allison. I'm 24 years old. And I'm writing this because my mom needs us.

My mom has spent her entire life taking care of everyone else. She cared for my dad through his illness until he passed away two years ago. She raised my brother and me. She was there for my grandmother when she had cancer. She still cares for my grandfather, who is 90 years old. Always putting herself last. Always showing up for whoever needed her most.

She gave so much to others that she never stopped to ask: what do I want? What do I need?

In October 2025, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast and lung cancer.





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What she said when she told me

I expected her to be scared. I was the one who fell apart.

But my mom looked at me and said:

"Allison, this cancer is a blessing. God sent it so that I would love myself, so that I would take care of myself. If He gives me the strength and the vitality to live this new season that is what I want. I want to travel. I want to experience life. I want to finally put myself first and of course, God too."





She meant every word. I have never loved her more than in that moment.





Recently, she made a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City to pray for her health and place herself in God's hands. Even in her own storm, her first instinct is to go to God. We are a family of faith, and I believe He is walking with us through this.





I'll be honest asking for help doesn't come naturally to us. Our family has always been on the giving side. But I need to be here, and I am choosing to be brave enough to ask.

If someone has ever quietly helped you this is your chance to be that person for my mom.





Her medication alone costs $80,000 MXN (~$4,700 USD) per month. With scans, consultations, and travel to her specialist in Monterrey, we are looking at nearly $96,000 MXN (~$5,640 USD) every month. Last week, she was hospitalized.

Your donation doesn't just pay a bill. It gives my mom peace of mind to focus on healing and on living the life she deserves.





How you can help

🙏 Pray — Speak her name before God.

💬 Share — Someone in your circle may feel called to help.

💛 Donate — Every dollar goes directly to her care.





$10 USD (~$170 MXN) — Part of her monthly blood work

$25 USD (~$425 MXN) — One day of medical support

$50 USD (~$850 MXN) — Travel to her specialist

$100 USD (~$1,700 MXN) — One doctor's consultation

$250 USD (~$4,250 MXN) — One week of medication

$500 USD (~$8,500 MXN) — Toward her PET scan

$1,000 USD (~$17,000 MXN) — Almost two weeks of medication

$3,000+ USD (~$51,000+ MXN) — One full month of treatment





We are raising $17,000 USD to cover three months of Liliana's treatment.





Please pray for her.

Please share this.

And if you feel called to give, know that you are becoming part of her miracle.





With all my love, Allison 🤍





"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." — Jeremiah 29:11





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🕊️ Orando por Liliana

Soy Allison. Tengo 24 años. Y estoy escribiendo esto porque mi mamá nos necesita.

Mi mamá ha pasado toda su vida cuidando a los demás. Cuidó a mi papá durante su enfermedad hasta que falleció hace dos años. Nos crió a mi hermano y a mí. Estuvo para mi abuela cuando tuvo cáncer. Y sigue cuidando a mi abuelito, que tiene 90 años. Siempre poniéndose al último. Siempre apareciendo para quien más la necesitaba.

Se entregó tanto que nunca se detuvo a preguntarse: ¿qué quiero yo? ¿Qué necesito?

En octubre de 2025, le diagnosticaron cáncer de mama y pulmón, etapa 4.

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Lo que me dijo cuando me lo contó

Esperaba que tuviera miedo. La que se derrumbó fui yo.

Pero mi mamá me miró y me dijo:

"Allison, este cáncer es una bendición. Dios me lo mandó para que me ame, para que me cuide. Si Él me da la fortaleza y la vitalidad para vivir esta nueva etapa — eso es lo que quiero. Quiero viajar. Quiero conocer. Quiero priorizarme a mí — y a Dios, claro."

No estaba fingiendo fortaleza. Lo decía en serio. Nunca la he amado más que en ese momento.

Hace poco hizo una peregrinación a la Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en Ciudad de México — a orar por su salud y ponerse en manos de Dios. Incluso en su propia tormenta, su primer instinto es ir a Dios. Somos una familia de fe, y creo que Él camina con nosotras en esto.

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Voy a ser honesta — pedir ayuda no nos sale natural. Nuestra familia siempre ha estado del lado de dar. Pero necesito estar aquí, y estoy eligiendo ser valiente para pedir.

Si alguien alguna vez te ayudó en silencio — esta es tu oportunidad de ser esa persona para mi mamá.

—

Solo sus medicamentos cuestan $80,000 MXN (~$4,700 USD) al mes. Sumando estudios, consultas y viajes a su especialista en Monterrey — casi $96,000 MXN (~$5,640 USD) cada mes. La semana pasada fue hospitalizada.

Tu donación no solo paga una cuenta. Le da a mi mamá la paz de enfocarse en sanar — y en finalmente vivir la vida que se merece.

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Cómo puedes ayudar

🙏 Orar — Di su nombre ante Dios. 💬 Compartir — Alguien en tu círculo puede sentir el llamado de ayudar. 💛 Donar — Cada peso va directo a su atención médica.

$10 USD (~$170 MXN) — Parte de sus estudios de sangre $25 USD (~$425 MXN) — Un día de apoyo médico $50 USD (~$850 MXN) — Viaje a su especialista $100 USD (~$1,700 MXN) — Una consulta con su doctora $250 USD (~$4,250 MXN) — Una semana de medicamentos $500 USD (~$8,500 MXN) — Contribuye a su PET scan $1,000 USD (~$17,000 MXN) — Casi dos semanas de medicamentos $3,000+ USD (~$51,000+ MXN) — Un mes completo de tratamiento

Estamos recaudando $17,000 USD para cubrir tres meses del tratamiento de Liliana.

Por favor ora por ella. Por favor comparte esto. Y si sientes el llamado de dar, sabe que te estás convirtiendo en parte de su milagro.

Con todo mi amor, Allison 🤍

"Porque yo sé los planes que tengo para ustedes, dice el Señor, planes de bienestar y no de calamidad, para darles un futuro y una esperanza." — Jeremías 29:11



