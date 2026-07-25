Praying for help

My name is Aaron. I have a family of three including our 9 year old daughter. Her mom has an autoimmune disease called pyoderma gangrenosum which causes large open painful wounds on both of her legs requiring many specialists appointments and frequent hospitalizations. She turned 40 on 6/18 and was released from hospital on the 19th. To celebrate we took our daughter to see the new Toy story movie. Afterward we were caught in the flooding caused by tropical storm Arthur and we had to be rescued by the fire dept.My wife's wounds were exposed to the flood water for an hour while waiting for and being rescued. Our family vehicle is a now a total loss and we are in desperate need of help and prayers to get something reliable for her medical needs and to take care of Micah while her mom is in hospital. Micah and her mother both have had night terrors every night since. I am a disabled USMC veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and right now I feel useless to help my own family so I am begging for help from you. Please and God bless.