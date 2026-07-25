Praying for help

I'm a single mother and the process of moving I have no family and do not receive child support I already paid a bunch in child care so baby can be at school while I do work I work everyday doing my best to stay ahead of everything I've been praying and I just need some help hoping someone will see this and who is not struggling could help me this amount would literally change my life and I will be internally grateful I'm a hard worker and I'm willing to even work for the dollars if you have a way of communicating to me I work in construction so I'm literally able to paint repair seal pressure wash you name it I'm just needing some help please and thank you God bless.