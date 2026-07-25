My name is Paul Chambers and earlier this year I was hit with several medical and other life issues that ended up with me losing my job, my house and my belongings. I'm currently living in a Christian homeless shelter and recently started a full-time job at a factory. I called Capital One for my auto loan and told them I had just started a new job and could start making payments again. Two days later my car was repossessed, so now I'm walking several miles back and forth to work every day to work in a factory where I'm also constantly on my feet. I'm taking all the overtime I can get, volunteering to working weekends and doing everything I can to piece my life back together. I'm in desperate need and praying for a miracle.





I've paid on my car for five years and never missed a payment until this year. I'm doing everything I can to pay as much as possible myself and all the money raised will go directly toward getting my car back. I'm not asking for a handout, but a hand up so I can continue working and eventually pay off the rest myself.





To anyone who donates, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea how much your support means to me. I wish I could personally thank everyone face to face. Every little bit helps and shows that there are still good people out there trying to make a difference. I promise to do my best to pay your kindness forward and God bless.