Praying for a Miracle

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help like this, but I’m at a point where I can’t carry this alone anymore.





Over the past several months, financial stress has completely overtaken my life. The anxiety has become so severe that it’s affecting me physically and emotionally every single day. I am struggling to keep up with basic necessities like groceries, toiletries, bills, and transportation.





One of the hardest parts of this situation is being unable to reliably see my mother, who lives about two hours away and is battling Parkinson’s disease along with several other serious health issues.





Being present for her matters deeply to me, and right now transportation and financial instability are making that increasingly difficult. I want to be able to visit her regularly and also bring her to spend time with me while she still can.





I am asking for help raising $10,000. These funds would go toward:

• Paying down urgent debt that has become overwhelming

• Securing more reliable transportation so I can safely travel to see my mom

• Groceries, toiletries, and basic living expenses while I stabilize my situation

• Reducing the constant financial pressure that has severely impacted my mental and physical health

If you’re able to donate, share, or even just send encouragement, I would be incredibly grateful. Asking for help is not easy for me, but right now I truly need it.

Thank you for reading, supporting, and caring.



