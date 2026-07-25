Praying and Giving for Sarah Yenor Giffin

Our sister Sarah beat cancer as a child. Now, just two years into her marriage, it has returned.





A few weeks ago, Sarah underwent surgery in Salt Lake City to remove a newly discovered, cancerous tumor. The procedure went well, and after several hard days in the hospital, she and her husband Trent made the drive home to Boise to begin recovery.





Recovery didn't last long. An infection developed around her liver and abdominal wall, and what started as a complication became an emergency. Sarah was life flown back to Salt Lake City, where she is now preparing for a second surgery.





Sarah needs your prayers. She also needs your support.





Trent has been by her side through all of it, which means he has been out of work far longer than anticipated. Travel, temporary housing, and insurance costs are mounting fast for this young couple, and we don't want them to face it alone.





If you are able to give, please do. If not, your prayers mean just as much. Thank you so much!