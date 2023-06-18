Sicily Missions Trip

Two years ago, a profound calling began to stir within me. It wasn't a whisper, but a clear, insistent leading from God: Sicily. From that moment on, the vibrant culture, rich history, and spiritual landscape of this Italian island began to capture my heart. I’ve spent the past two years in fervent prayer, patiently seeking God’s perfect timing and the right season for this divine appointment.





The Unfolding Journey

Now, I can confidently say that the season has arrived! I am thrilled to announce that I will be embarking on a missions trip to Sicily soon. This journey is truly Holy Spirit-led, an affirmation of those two years of prayer and discernment. I will be partnering with my dear friend, Giuseppe, a dedicated missionary with Act Now Ministries. Together, we will step into the rhythms of his established missionary routines, allowing the Holy Spirit to guide each interaction and opportunity.





Called to Preach and Evangelize

This trip is more than just an accompaniment; it's an incredible open door for me to step fully into the work of an evangelist in a foreign land with foreign languages. I have been given the profound opportunity to preach with the support of a translator, sharing the Good News of Christ directly with the people of Sicily.





Your Partnership Makes it Possible

This mission is a step of faith, and I can't do it alone. Your generous support is crucial in making this calling a reality. Your donations will directly cover my travel expenses to Sicily and provide the necessary funds for basic everyday needs during the week, such as food and lodging. Every contribution, no matter the size, is a vital partnership in reaching the unreached and spreading the hope of the Gospel. The donations, prayer, and support you offer are seeds that the Lord has already prepared beforehand.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me in this exciting journey to Sicily? Your support empowers me to answer this divine call and to be a vessel for God's incredible work in a foreign land.