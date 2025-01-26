Jackson Drum Medical Fund

Raised:
USD $3,370
On Friday night, January 24, 2025, while playing the game he loves, Jackson sustained a traumatic neck injury. He was stabilized and rushed to the hospital in Vancouver. Saturday, he underwent surgery to fuse C1 and C2 together to stabilize his neck. He is recovering now from surgery at Vancouver General Hospital. Jackson has a long road ahead in recovery with considerable medical bills accruing. It is our hope to move Jackson to the Mayo Clinic closer to home as soon as he is stabilized. We are contending for a miracle. Pray with us that all of the inflammation comes down and Jackson can breathe on his own and gets feeling in his arms and legs. We serve a God who is the Waymaker...he makes a way where there seems to be no way. Pray with us for complete and total healing in Jackson's body.
Isaiah 41:13 “For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, do not fear: I will help you”.
I know it's not much right now, I will chip in more as I can. My prayers are with you all. No parents hearts should ever have to be so troubled by such awful circumstances. Take it one moment at a time. My prayers and thoughts are with you all
Wishing Jackson full recovery. Erica, please let us know if there is anything we can do
Praying for you all!!
Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Praying for your healing!
Praying for this young man
