Jackson Drum Medical Fund

On Friday night, January 24, 2025, while playing the game he loves, Jackson sustained a traumatic neck injury. He was stabilized and rushed to the hospital in Vancouver. Saturday, he underwent surgery to fuse C1 and C2 together to stabilize his neck. He is recovering now from surgery at Vancouver General Hospital. Jackson has a long road ahead in recovery with considerable medical bills accruing. It is our hope to move Jackson to the Mayo Clinic closer to home as soon as he is stabilized. We are contending for a miracle. Pray with us that all of the inflammation comes down and Jackson can breathe on his own and gets feeling in his arms and legs. We serve a God who is the Waymaker...he makes a way where there seems to be no way. Pray with us for complete and total healing in Jackson's body.