Jackson Drum Medical Fund

Raised:

 USD $3,370

Campaign created by Erica Drum

Jackson Drum Medical Fund

On Friday night, January 24, 2025, while playing the game he loves, Jackson sustained a traumatic neck injury.  He was stabilized and rushed to the hospital in Vancouver.  Saturday, he underwent surgery to fuse C1 and C2 together to stabilize his neck.  He is recovering now from surgery at Vancouver General Hospital.  Jackson has a long road ahead in recovery with considerable medical bills accruing.  It is our hope to move Jackson to the Mayo Clinic closer to home as soon as he is stabilized.  We are contending for a miracle.  Pray with us that all of the inflammation comes down and Jackson can breathe on his own and gets feeling in his arms and legs.  We serve a God who is the Waymaker...he makes a way where there seems to be no way.   Pray with us for complete and total healing in Jackson's body.   

Recent Donations
Show:
The Padillas
$ 500.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Isaiah 41:13 “For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, do not fear: I will help you”.

Valerie Walden Odrechowsk
$ 20.00 USD
6 minutes ago

I know it's not much right now, I will chip in more as I can. My prayers are with you all. No parents hearts should ever have to be so troubled by such awful circumstances. Take it one moment at a time. My prayers and thoughts are with you all

Dana Kohoutek Hladikova
$ 100.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Mike Veneziano
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Mike V
$ 100.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Jay Nooney
$ 2000.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Wishing Jackson full recovery. Erica, please let us know if there is anything we can do

Matt Szymanski
$ 50.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Chase Walter
$ 200.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Praying for you all!!

Bode
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." Praying for your healing!

Elizabeth Perreault
$ 50.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Bowermans
$ 100.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Pitmans
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for this young man

