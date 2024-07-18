Campaign Image

Holly Williams

Hello everyone,

Thank you for supporting Holly and Chris Williams during this difficult time. 

Over the summer, when Holly was pregnant, she noticed a fairly large mass in her left breast. After discussing it with her OB, they decided to get more testing. After an ultrasound revealed abnormal lymph nodes as well, they sent her for a mammogram, and MRI, however both were inconclusive. Because of this, they decided to biopsy the lymph nodes. On July 8th, when she was only 33 weeks pregnant, they contented she had stage 2 metastatic breast cancer. Due to being pregnant, they decided to deliver her son at 37 weeks so she can begin treatment. They were thrilled to welcome a big beautiful and healthy boy! Sweet Silas has been a gift during this difficult time.

However due to chemotherapy, multiple appts and tests, she was unable to commit to teaching full time this year. She also lost her insurance coverage due to not being employed. They need your help!! With 5 kids at home, and mounting medical bills, they need support to get through this next year of treatment.

Holly is finishing her second round of chemo, and will need surgery in the spring. After surgery, she will need radiation, followed by reconstruction. It’s a long uphill battle and making ends meet while continuing treatment has been extremely difficult. 

Your help and generosity will help get them through!

We are trying to do is raise funds for Holly and her family to help be able to pay medical bills, Home bills, Help with Food and the Babies needs as well. We understand it is hard times for everyone right now, but just hoping that we can help out in anyway possible for their family until Holly is stronger and able to go back to work.

Thank you for your Time, Prayers and Support!


Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 hours ago

Praying for you

Jean Oliver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Your mum gave me the best supportive hugs at Canyon View. I am a cancer survivor and you will be too!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you and your family, Holly!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Molly Thul
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Larisa Karvon
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you and your family live

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing, strength, and peace

Julie H
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers for your quick recovery & healing! So sorry you are going through this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Holly, prayers for strength and comfort and healing! You were our granddaughters teacher. She loves you so much! (Mia)

Eden Tabb
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Claire Anton
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Holly, no words suffice but You are a incredible woman and I pray for you to be lifted and carried through this unbelievably challenging time. Love you.

Janelle Ringersma
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Just a little something! Thank you for sharing your progress.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Holly, praying so hard for you. Love seeing your updates of your precious family. I know they’re your ‘why’ and keep you going. You got this girl!

Heather Vaughn
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you Holly!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Catriona Cairns
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Stephanie Cusack
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

