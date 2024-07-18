Holly Williams

Hello everyone,

Thank you for supporting Holly and Chris Williams during this difficult time.

Over the summer, when Holly was pregnant, she noticed a fairly large mass in her left breast. After discussing it with her OB, they decided to get more testing. After an ultrasound revealed abnormal lymph nodes as well, they sent her for a mammogram, and MRI, however both were inconclusive. Because of this, they decided to biopsy the lymph nodes. On July 8th, when she was only 33 weeks pregnant, they contented she had stage 2 metastatic breast cancer. Due to being pregnant, they decided to deliver her son at 37 weeks so she can begin treatment. They were thrilled to welcome a big beautiful and healthy boy! Sweet Silas has been a gift during this difficult time.

However due to chemotherapy, multiple appts and tests, she was unable to commit to teaching full time this year. She also lost her insurance coverage due to not being employed. They need your help!! With 5 kids at home, and mounting medical bills, they need support to get through this next year of treatment.

Holly is finishing her second round of chemo, and will need surgery in the spring. After surgery, she will need radiation, followed by reconstruction. It’s a long uphill battle and making ends meet while continuing treatment has been extremely difficult.

Your help and generosity will help get them through!

We are trying to do is raise funds for Holly and her family to help be able to pay medical bills, Home bills, Help with Food and the Babies needs as well. We understand it is hard times for everyone right now, but just hoping that we can help out in anyway possible for their family until Holly is stronger and able to go back to work.

Thank you for your Time, Prayers and Support!



