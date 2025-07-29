Lift Danny In Prayer & Support

On July 28th, our son Danny, age 16, suffered a devastating accident that left him with severe burns over a large portion of his body. He is now in critical condition and is being treated by the incredible team at the UMC Burn Care Unit in Las Vegas.

To help his body begin healing, Danny has been placed in a medically induced coma. Doctors expect he will need to remain sedated for 2–4 weeks as he undergoes a long series of surgeries, including multiple skin grafts. This is only the beginning of what will be a long and difficult journey—one that will include months of rehabilitation, pain management, and emotional healing.

Anyone who knows Danny knows he is strong-willed, determined, and full of life. He has a sharp sense of humor, a bright smile, and a heart that draws people to him. Danny is incredibly outgoing and is deeply loved by his very large family, who are rallying around him during this unimaginable time.

We’re staying by Danny’s side every step of the way. Our focus right now is on making sure he has everything he needs—medically, emotionally, and spiritually—to get through this. We know things will get better, and we’re holding onto hope as we walk through this with him.

If you’re able to donate, share this page, or keep Danny in your prayers, we’d be incredibly grateful. Every act of kindness truly makes a difference.

Danny is a fighter. We believe in his strength, and with the support of so many people who care, we know he’ll come through this stronger than ever.

With love and gratitude,

Danny and His Family



