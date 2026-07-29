Prayers & Support for Joseph “Cash” Holley

We are asking for prayers and support for Cash, who was in a severe vehicle accident on Thursday (06/11/2026) in Meriwether county, Georgia. He was thrown 30 feet from the vehicle and was Airlifted to CHOA where they found many injuries; the worst being a collapsed lung, bleeding in the chest cavity, a fractured skull, and lacerations on the spleen. We ask for prayers specifically for his recovery physically, emotionally, and mentally. Thank you so much for support,thoughts, and prayers that have been sent his way! We appreciate them all very much!