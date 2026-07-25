Prayers & Support for Haley & Baby Theo

My family is incredibly grateful to everyone who has come here to pray for and support my stepsister Haley during this heartbreaking time. Just days ago, Haley lost her husband Anthony to suicide after he suffered a sudden and severe mental health crisis — all while she was pregnant with their first child, our nephew Theo. This tragedy has left her facing life as a young widow and soon-to-be single mother. Her whole family is standing with her as she begins to navigate this unimaginable loss.





I spoke with Haley, and she wanted people to understand what happened to the man she loves. In the early morning hours, Anthony experienced intense delusions and became a danger to himself and those around him. Haley did everything she could to get him help while protecting their unborn son. Tragically, Anthony later took his own life. This was the heartbreaking result of a sudden and severe mental health crisis — all too common in this day and age.





Haley is now preparing to bring baby Theo into the world without his father by her side. She will soon face funeral costs for Anthony, medical expenses related to the pregnancy and birth, and the practical needs of starting a new chapter as a single mother. Our family is doing everything we can to walk with her through this, but the financial burden is heavy.





We are humbly asking for your prayers and any financial support you feel led to give. Even a small gift will help cover the immediate costs and give Haley and Theo a more stable start as they begin this new season of life. Most of all, we ask that you continue to lift Haley and little Theo up in prayer — that God surrounds them with peace, stability, and provision in the days ahead.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for standing with our family. We are so grateful for your kindness and your prayers.





God Bless,

Joe Enders