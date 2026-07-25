Prayers & Miracles - Support Holly & Autumn

As many know Holly Day's daughter, Autumn, is going through an unexpected, medical emergency that's going to require care going forward.

You never know when your life might be turned upside down, over night, but through it all God is with us giving comfort and strength. Holly, Autumn, and family are so very grateful for all the prayers and love sent their way and appreciate the support.





I've put this campaign together to gather financial support for Holly and Autumn.

Please give what you can to help them through this and share this everywhere.





Thank you!

Tessa