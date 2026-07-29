Prayers for Michael Oligny

Please join in supporting the Oligny family with prayers for the repose of the soul of Michael David Oligny.





Michael passed into eternal rest unexpectedly, in his sleep on May 13 2026, the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima.





In response to the outpouring of support for Sheryl and the Oligny family, please use this campaign to offer prayers or donations for funeral expenses, as well as support for Sheryl moving forward. Many thanks to everyone for the prayers and financial support as the family learns to navigate the future without their beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, friend and mentor to many.





Words cannot express the gratitude the Oligny family feels from the outpouring of support from family, community, and friends.





https://maddoxfuneralhome.com/michael-david-oligny/