Prayers and Support for Melissa Pena

My sister, Melissa, is beautiful inside and out. She is battling breast cancer and could use our love, encouragement, prayers, and financial support. This past fall she found a lump and began the process of uncovering what was going on with her health. Through many exams and biopsies she is walking in faith as she takes each step toward healing.





Melissa is taking an integrative approach with conventional medical treatment (medication and mastectomy) along with holistic support (costing $10-50k which is not covered by her insurance).

If you know Melissa you know that she is an extremely loyal person and so compassionately loves others. Many of you have been blessed by her example of empathy and friendship. We have appreciated so many of you wanting to find out how to come alongside her in this battle. Please pray for complete healing and encouragement for each step. If you would like to give financially, that would be a huge blessing. Also, we will have a Meal Train set up in the coming weeks.





If you want to follow along on her healing journey, you can follow her CaringBridge to receive updates and send her uplifting words: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/e275e54c-3b58-11f1-b056-2955391dea9a

Thank you for your tremendous love and support! We appreciate you!