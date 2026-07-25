Prayers and Support for Jnel and Family

On behalf of my family, I am sharing this campaign to help raise funds for my sweet sister, Jnel, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2026.





While this journey is just beginning, we know she will not walk it alone. Surrounded by her loving husband, two amazing sons, family, friends, and a faithful community, we are believing and praying for strength, peace, healing, and unwavering faith every step of the way.





If you know Jnel, you know her laughter, her humor, and her infectious smile. She is the kind of person who shows up for others without hesitation — a true servant at heart who loves deeply and gives generously. She is always the first to help others, offer encouragement, bring comfort, or make someone laugh when they need it most. The light of Jesus shines brightly in her and I am so blessed to call her sister.





Many have asked how they can help. Above all, we ask for your prayers. Please pray without ceasing — for healing, peace, endurance, wisdom for her doctors, and comfort for her entire family. We believe in the power of prayer and the strength that comes from a community lifting one another up.





“Always be joyful. Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.”

— 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18 (NLT)





In the upcoming weeks, Jnel and her family will also be traveling three hours each way for weekly treatments. For those who feel led to give financially, your support will help ease the burden of medical expenses, travel costs, treatments, meals, and daily needs during this season, allowing her family to focus on what matters most — her healing and precious time together.





Thank you for standing beside our family during this difficult time. Every prayer, donation, meal, message, and act of support means more than words can express. Your love and generosity remind us that even in the hardest moments, we are never alone.





You can follow her CaringBridge here for updates:

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With love and gratitude,

Jenine





“And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of him.”

— 1 John 5:14–15 (ESV)



