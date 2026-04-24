Prayers and support for Corey

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,





​On the morning of May 6th, our lives changed in an instant. My husband, Corey (39), was riding his moped to work when he was involved in a severe accident. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fighting hard to recover.

​Corey is a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a hardworking provider for our family. Seeing him in this position is heartbreaking, and we are taking it one day at a time.

​Because of the severity of his injuries, I have had to step away from work completely to be by his side in the ICU and to care for our 10-year-old son, who needs stability and support now more than ever.

​As you can imagine, the financial strain has mounted rapidly. With neither of us able to work right now, the weight of everyday living expenses, bills, and upcoming medical necessities is overwhelming. We want our primary focus to be on Corey’s healing and being there for our son, without the constant fear of how we will make ends meet.

​We are reaching out to our community for help. If you are able to donate, no amount is too small, and every single dollar will go directly toward keeping our family afloat and covering expenses while Corey fights to recover.

​If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page with others and keeping Corey, our son, and our family in your thoughts and prayers.

​Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support during the hardest chapter of our lives.





​With love and gratitude,

The Gosnell family