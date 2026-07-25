Prayers and Support for Carolyn and Johnnys Family

Carolyn, an amazing wife and mother nine children, just recently was diagnosed with Lymphoma. We are all devastated for her and her family.

Jonathan and Carolyn's family are some of the best people a person could have in their life. They have given so much to other people and now it's our turn to help them.

Please help this beautiful family in any way that you can. They most certainly will need help financially and all the prayers that we can muster.

May God Bless you Johnny and Carolyn and hold your family in the palm of his hand.

Saint Peregrine Laziosi pray and watch over Carolyn and her family!