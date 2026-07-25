Prayers and help for Lucas and family

Lucas Smith, a 14-year old freshman at Rus High and son of Gabe and Sarah Smith and Jacob and Ashanti Smith, collapsed at football practice on Monday, June 1.





He was taken via ambulance to Northern Medical Center where they confirmed he had suffered an severe heat stroke.





He was air lifted that same day and transferred to Cooks Children's Hospital where he is still being treated. He is in critical condition, from organ damage to kidneys, brain and vital parts and his family and friends are praying for miracles!





Please consider donating to help offset the cost of medical expenses as well as the expected physical therapy.





Any amount will go a long way to help ease the burden for the Smith family, and please keep praying!

Thank you!