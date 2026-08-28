Prayers and Financial Help for Connie Zeimet

For many years, our dear friends Connie and France Zeimet have dedicated their lives to ranching and serving their community. They have always been the first to lend a helping hand, and now they are facing one of the greatest challenges of their lives.





In November of 2024, what doctors thought might be kidney stones turned out to be a softball-sized tumor on Connie's liver along with many smaller tumors. She was diagnosed with Stage 3 bile duct cancer and since has endured a year and a half of chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments involving many trips to Rapid City, all the while courageously fighting this disease. Her journey has also required extensive travel from South Dakota to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for specialized testing and treatments. The doctors at MD Anderson have stated the only option Connie has to beat this cancer is to undergo a liver transplant. Thankfully, the transplant has been approved, offering hope for a healthier future.





Susan, her generous living donor, is currently undergoing the extensive testing process in Texas. While this is an incredible gift, it means even more travel, medical appointments and expenses for everyone involved.





Following the transplant, Connie will be required to remain in Texas for approximately three months with a full-time caregiver, which she must provide, so her medical team can closely monitor her recovery.





The financial burden of ongoing medical care, time away from the ranch, monthly flights, lodging, meals and transportation for Connie and her donor continues to grow. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to help ease these expenses so Connie and France can focus on what matters most; her recovery and the hope of a successful transplant and return to a normal life.





If you are able, please consider making a donation of any amount. No gift is too small, and every prayer, share and word of encouragement means more than you know. Your generosity will help relieve some of the financial stress during this difficult season and remind this wonderful family that they are not facing it alone. Thank you for your kindness, prayers and support.