Help Translate Untold Korean Prayer Poems into ENG

When K-Culture Meets Faith

From K-POP to K-DRAMA, K-FOOD to K-BEAUTY, Korean culture is capturing hearts worldwide. Hi, I'm Chaehun, a Christian publishing advocate from South Korea, and I'm excited to introduce you to another fascinating aspect of Korean culture - K-LITERATURE, specifically our spiritual literary heritage. These precious works have been waiting to be shared with the global community for nearly a century.





A Century of Spiritual Exchange

A century ago, American missionaries brought Christian literature to Korea (before it was divided into North and South), translating numerous English works into Korean. This spiritual exchange enriched Korea with meaningful Christian literature, reflecting our unique perspective on faith. The seeds they planted grew into beautiful expressions of faith, blending Korean sensibility with Christian spirituality.





Bridging the Literary Gap

However, very few of these Korean Christian works have made their way back to English-speaking audiences. After publishing several series of Christian literature in Korea, I'm now embarking on a mission to share these K-spiritual treasures with English readers. Each translation is not just a conversion of words, but a bridge connecting hearts across cultures through faith.





Beauty Born from Hardship

What makes these works particularly special is their historical context. During the 1930s, a time of immense hardship in Korean history, some of our most beautiful and pure Christian literature emerged. They're windows into a unique period when faith, poetry, and resilience intersected in remarkable ways. These writings carry the deep prayers and pure faith of those who found light in darkness, hope in despair.





Your Support Matters

Your kindness and support will be a tremendous blessing in bringing these precious works of faith from Korean to English readers. Together, we can share these spiritual treasures with our brothers and sisters around the world. Every contribution helps bridge the language gap and connects hearts through these timeless messages of faith.





Your Gift's Journey

Your loving support will help bring these prayer poems to life in English through careful translation work. I'll create an ebook that will first be shared as a gift with all my supporters through email. Eventually, I hope to make these spiritual treasures accessible to the broader world through digital platforms, allowing more hearts to be touched by these profound expressions of faith.





Thank you for considering being part of this journey. Your support means more than just funding - it's joining hands in sharing these beautiful expressions of faith that have waited so long to reach beyond Korea's borders.





In His Grace,

Chaehun





From Paju city, where prayers for reunification rise daily at the border of North and South Korea. Here, where divided dreams await reunion, we continue to pray and work for unity - in both our land and in the global body of Christ.



