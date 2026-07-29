Prayer for our Son Zamuel Puertas

Somos Nataly y Fabian y hoy recurrimos a la solidaridad de nuestra comunidad para ayudar a nuestro hijo , Zamuel.

Zamuel es un joven de 19 años, estudiante

de Miami Dade College en el programa de Honors , con sueños, metas y

un profundo deseo de construir un mejor futuro. Recientemente, mientras salía de sus actividades cotidianas en la universidad en el campus de Homestead, fue detenido por ICE y desde entonces ha sido trasladado de un centro de detención a otro, generando una enorme incertidumbre y angustia para toda nuestra familia.

Actualmente se encuentra bajo custodia y enfrenta un proceso migratorio complejo. Como padres, estamos haciendo todo lo posible para garantizar que sus derechos sean respetados y que pueda defender su caso adecuadamente. Sin embargo, los costos legales son elevados y necesitamos ayuda para cubrir los honorarios de un abogado de inmigración experimentado, así como los gastos relacionados con una posible fianza y otros costos del proceso.

Zamuel es un joven trabajador, estudiante y lleno de aspiraciones. Creemos que merece la oportunidad de presentar su caso de manera justa y contar con la representación legal adecuada.

Cualquier contribución, sin importar el monto, nos ayudará a acercarnos a nuestra meta. Si no puedes donar, te agradeceremos enormemente que compartas esta campaña con tus amigos, familiares y redes sociales.

Gracias por tomarte el tiempo de leer nuestra historia y por cualquier apoyo que puedas brindar en este momento tan difícil para nuestra familia.

Con gratitud,





We are Nataly and Fabian, and today we turn to the solidarity of our community to help our son, Zamuel.

Zamuel is a 19-year-old young man, a student at Miami Dade College in the Honors program, with dreams, goals, and a deep desire to build a better future. Recently, while going about his daily activities at the university on the Homestead campus, he was detained by ICE and has since been moved from one detention center to another, causing enormous uncertainty and distress for our entire family.

He is currently in custody and facing a complex immigration process. As parents, we are doing everything we can to ensure that his rights are respected and that he can adequately defend his case. However, legal costs are high, and we need help to cover the fees of an experienced immigration attorney, as well as expenses related to a possible bond and other costs of the process.

Zamuel is a hardworking young man, a student, and full of aspirations. We believe he deserves the opportunity to present his case fairly and to have the proper legal representation.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us get closer to our goal. If you cannot donate, we would greatly appreciate it if you could share this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide during this very difficult time for our family.

With gratitude,

Nata and Fabián (Puertas Nino Family)



