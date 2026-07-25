Prayer Changes Things

The birth of my son is my greatest gift. Unfortunately shortly after my heath Health declined declined rapidly. After working in law enforcement for over 15 years, it became difficult to continue my career due to chronic pain. I lost my home, career and husband. After years of doctors appointment and working odd jobs to survive. I never stopped praying, I never stopped believing. Two months ago I found a doctor that listened & did the right test. My condition was finally clarified and my surgeries were set up. Six surgeries total. A disease called chronic Venus insufficiency. Which causes immobility, pain and legs ulcers. I have a had one surgery already. The healing process takes a few days to recover. Unfortunately my job does not have Paid leave and im getting drastically behind. My next surgery is scheduled for July 24. Anything would help in our time of need.