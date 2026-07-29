Prayer and Support for Our Family

Hello,





Writing this is not easy for me. I have thought and prayed about it a lot, because asking for help publicly is something that costs me a lot of courage.





We are a family with four children, and we are currently facing a serious financial burden. Over time, we have reached a point where the monthly pressure has become very heavy. I do not want to blame anyone else or pretend that there is no responsibility on our side. We know that we have to make changes, and we are already taking steps to do that.





We are working on reducing expenses, getting a clearer overview of our situation, contacting creditors, looking at responsible ways to restructure what we owe, and trying to create additional income. We are not asking for help so that we can avoid responsibility. We are asking because we need support to get through this difficult season and to prevent the situation from becoming worse.





Our home means a lot to our family. It is not a luxury for us… it is the place where our children feel safe, where they grow, rest, and have stability. One of our children especially depends on familiar routines, structure, and a stable environment. For that reason, we are choosing not to share our children’s names or faces publicly. We want to protect their privacy and dignity.





Every donation will go directly toward reducing the most urgent financial pressure and helping us stabilize our family situation. Our first goal is 12000€. This would help us take an important step toward breathing again, lowering the most stressful obligations, and continuing with a more realistic plan.





If you feel led to support us financially, we would be deeply grateful. If you cannot give, we would still be grateful for your prayers.





Please pray for wisdom, discipline, open doors, peace in our family, protection over our home, and for God to guide us step by step through this season.





We believe that God is faithful, and we are trying to walk through this honestly, humbly, and responsibly.





Thank you for reading, praying, sharing, or supporting us in any way.





With gratitude,

Paul and family



