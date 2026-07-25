Prayer and Support for Mission Trip to Ghana

My name is Malyssa Paul, wife to my wonderful husband Paul and mother to my two precious sons Elijah (3yrs) and Jaden (2yrs). I’ve been married for 6 years and have enjoyed partaking in various ministries and events serving children, women, youth, elderly, families and incarcerated individuals. My passion for sharing the love and character of Jesus Christ wherever I go is my main purpose of living while here on earth. I’m very thankful and eager to continue this unique calling on my life through evangelism, worship ministry and missions for many years to come.





When I learned about the Ghana/Togo Missions Trip the end of last year, my heart instantly leaped for joy as it has been a particular country of interest since college. I’m looking forward to blessing and empowering the villages and community alike we’ll get to encounter, in efforts to bring God’s healing transformation by the power of the Holy Spirit. What an answered prayer to be joining a team from Church for the Nations to the country of Ghana, Africa this August 2026.





While in Ghana, we’ll engage in outreach activities such as health screenings, working with children, women empowerment, training leaders and the ongoing impact of the gospel. We plan to bring helpful hygiene supplies and other resources to share amongst the groups.





I am trusting God for His supernatural provision for my full mission cost: $3,500. If you feel led by the spirit to pray, contribute financially, or both, I would be so grateful.





Thank you for your love, encouragement and partnership in spreading the Gospel of Jesus. Your continued prayers and support mean a lot to me and the communities we’ll serve.





With sincere gratitude and anticipation of what God will do,

Malyssa Paul