Pray for Ashley

I would love to tell you about what this young woman has gone thru but unfortunately saying too much could hurt her case. Please pray and let the Holy Spirit guide you on how to pray and if led please help Ashley pay her lawyer to represent her in court against a cunning, so-called ‘Man of God’ but behind closed doors doors was none of that. This soon to be ex husband had been preparing to divorce Ashley for a couple of years and left Ashley without her 2 beautiful children and out on the street. Ashley picked herself up and is fighting for custody- mediation did not work because husband said no to everything so now it goes to court-he laughs because he is banking on her not being able to afford the court case. Ashley needs to come up with $25,000 in a week to retain a lawyer that says he can win this case for her. Please consider giving and praying. Ashley is a good mother and is fighting with all she has.