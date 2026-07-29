PRAY FIRST PLEASE🙏Provide Only If Able❤️

My 83 yr old Mother, a Light not just to Me, but to All Who Know her kind, compassionate ❤️ Hesrt. She fell and Broke her left hip Saturday April 6th. She already had 2 bad knees, really Bad !!! Now, 2 Days into Rehabilitation We Pray, I Humbly Beg for Your Prayers for Gods Divine Mercy, Grace and Healing over her. LASTLY AND MOST ASSUREDLY WITH THANKSGIVING, IF YOU ARE ABLE TO ENABLE THE HOME MODIFICATIONS THAT ARE REQUIRED BY CONTRIBUTING…MAY JESUS POUR OUT UPON YOU, TENFOLD MORE OF HIS LOVE ✝️