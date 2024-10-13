Supporting mission trip to Prague - March 2025

Hi!

My name is Walter Medrano. I am a Mayan indigenous Guatemalan and filmmaker, and I’m excited to share how God has called me to use my gifts to help spread the Gospel in the Czech Republic. I’ve been accepted for a pastoral internship at Prague Christian Fellowship Church, and I’d like to tell you more about this journey.





How I Became Interested in the Czech Republic

It all started during my time at John Brown University, a Christian college in Arkansas, where I earned a degree in liberal arts education with an emphasis in filmmaking. At college, I became close friends with three American-Czech students who introduced me to their country. My curiosity about their history led me to read about Václav Havel, the first president of the Czech Republic after the fall of communism. His story inspired me to learn more about the country and its struggles under the Soviet regime.





In 2020, I traveled to the Czech Republic for the first time, visiting Brno in the Moravia region. The warmth and hospitality of the Czech people left a lasting impression on me. Two years later, in 2022, I returned, this time exploring both Brno and Prague. By then, I had been studying the Czech language for three years and was thrilled to communicate, even on a basic level. These experiences deepened my love for the Czech people and culture.





Why I Feel Called to Serve in the Czech Republic

During my trips, I noticed a striking lack of religious belief. Pew Research Center data shows that 72% of Czechs do not identify with any religious group, and 66% say they don’t believe in God. Compared to the former Soviet bloc’s median of 86% belief in God, the Czech Republic is a stark outlier. Additionally, 79% of Czech parents raise their children unaffiliated, meaning the trend of secularism will likely continue for generations.





This spiritual reality breaks my heart and fuels my passion to serve. The Czech Republic is a beautiful and culturally rich nation, but the need for the Gospel is immense. At this pivotal moment in my life, I feel called to offer my gifts to help the church and discern God’s plans for my future.





What I’ll Be Doing

Prague Christian Fellowship (PCF) is an English-speaking church in the heart of Prague, led by John and Kelsie Mullen. The church emphasizes contemporary worship, Bible-based teaching, and small group community.





From March to May 2024, I’ll serve as an intern at PCF, assisting with pastoral duties, organizing worship services, supporting home groups, coordinating church communications, and using my filmmaking skills to create content for the church.





How You Can Help

This is my first mission trip, and I’m raising $3,000 (or about Q24,000) to cover flights, accommodation, and food. I would deeply appreciate your support, whether through a donation or by keeping me in your prayers. Every contribution—big or small—helps bring this mission to life.





Thank you for considering partnering with me in this journey. Together, we can help bring the light of Christ to a spiritually hungry nation.





You can check (no pun intended) my YouTube and Instagram accounts where I post most of my work: https://www.instagram.com/agapelogos/

You can also check Prague Christian Fellowship Church for more information on the church: https://www.praguefellowship.cz/czech-church-but-english-speaking/



