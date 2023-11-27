Providence Pregnancy Center 2024

You helped us accomplish the unthinkable!

Because of you, we were able to purchase the former funeral home and transform it into a beautiful, warm, welcoming pregnancy center where mothers and children can come and receive needed support.

While much work still needs to take place, our doors are already open, and we are helping pregnant mothers in crisis.

Now that our pregnancy center is up and running, we ask you to help us cover our overhead expenses so that we can focus on serving these most vulnerable mothers and children who come to us for help. We've determined that our overhead costs for 2024, to operate the center are $70,000. This includes mortgage payments, utilities, security, minor repairs, client material support, classes, and office supplies.

Help us get a kickstart on covering these expenses. Consider a one-time donation, or becoming a monthly donor.

WE CANNOT DO THIS WITHOUT YOU, YOU ARE THE HEARTBEAT OF PPC!!