Providence Pregnancy Center 2024

Goal:

 USD $70,000

Raised:

 USD $4,310

Campaign created by Jessica Freyne

Campaign funds will be received by Providence Pregnancy Center

You helped us accomplish the unthinkable!

Because of you, we were able to purchase the former funeral home and transform it into a beautiful, warm, welcoming pregnancy center where mothers and children can come and receive needed support.

While much work still needs to take place, our doors are already open, and we are helping pregnant mothers in crisis. 

Now that our pregnancy center is up and running, we ask you to help us cover our overhead expenses so that we can focus on serving these most vulnerable mothers and children who come to us for help. We've determined that our overhead costs for 2024, to operate the center are $70,000. This includes mortgage payments, utilities, security, minor repairs, client material support, classes, and office supplies. 

Help us get a kickstart on covering these expenses. Consider a one-time donation, or becoming a monthly donor. 

WE CANNOT DO THIS WITHOUT YOU, YOU ARE THE HEARTBEAT OF PPC!!

Recent Donations
Snairs
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Marilyn Mercer
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Mary Louise B
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

George T
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Peter D
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

J E
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Use this toward material support

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Keep up the great work.

Ruth R Smith
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Merry Christmas

Judy dougher
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

Russ Warfield
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Joe Molitoris
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Marykate Grady
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Chris G
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

JOE AND DONNA VALENTI
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

David
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Lori Nozzi
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

