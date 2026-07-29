Powering Your Business Strengthening Our Economy

We stand with the hardworking traders who drive our local economy every single day. Whether you run a market stall, shop, wholesale business, or small enterprise, your success is our priority. We believe when traders thrive, families prosper and communities grow. This is not just another promise — it is a partnership. Join us as we fight for fair policies, better opportunities, and sustainable growth for every trader in Port Harcourt and beyond.

Together, let’s build a business environment where traders are respected, protected, and empowered.