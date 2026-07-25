Power and Spectrum bill

Me and my new little family had the money to pay all of our bills this month and when my fiance walked outside to go to work this morning, our vehicle was gone. We had accidentally parked over the line so our vehicle got towed for double parking. Money is so tight right now. Anything at all would help tremendously. Prayers are also accepted! Please and thank you in advance. This is my first time ever doing a Go fund me, so I'm not exactly sure what to do. But my CA is HaileyFought3 and my Venmo is Hailey-Fought-3