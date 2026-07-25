GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Poultry farmer

GoalKES 500,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byCollins Kemboi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Collins Kemboi

Poultry farmer

Proposal for Financial Support to Establish a Community Poultry Hatchery

Submitted by


Collins Kemboi

Kericho County, Kenya


Project Title


Establishment of a Community Poultry Hatchery for Improved Food Security and Youth Employment


Executive Summary


I respectfully request financial support to establish a community poultry hatchery in Kericho County, Kenya. The hatchery will have the capacity to incubate 1,200 eggs per cycle and supply healthy, vaccinated day-old chicks to small-scale poultry farmers. The project will improve access to quality chicks, create employment opportunities, increase household incomes, and strengthen food security within the community.


Background


Poultry farming is one of the fastest-growing agricultural enterprises in Kenya. However, many farmers in Kericho County face challenges accessing healthy day-old chicks because of long travel distances, high transport costs, and inconsistent quality from suppliers. Establishing a local hatchery will address these challenges by providing a reliable supply of quality chicks throughout the year.


Project Goal


To establish a sustainable poultry hatchery that supplies healthy day-old chicks while promoting economic growth and improving livelihoods in Kericho County.


Project Objectives

Establish a modern hatchery with a capacity of 1,200 eggs per incubation cycle.

Produce healthy, high-quality day-old chicks.

Supply affordable chicks to local farmers.

Create employment opportunities for youth and women.

Improve food security through increased poultry production.

Support income generation for small-scale poultry farmers.

Expected Community Benefits


The project will:


Improve access to healthy day-old chicks for farmers.

Reduce transport costs and chick mortality.

Increase poultry production and household income.

Create direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Strengthen local businesses through demand for poultry feed, transport, and veterinary services.

Improve nutrition and food security through increased poultry production.

Encourage entrepreneurship among young people and women.

Project Activities

Construct and prepare the hatchery facility.

Install the incubator, hatcher, and backup power system.

Purchase hatchery equipment and accessories.

Source quality fertile eggs from reputable breeders.

Hatch, vaccinate, and package day-old chicks.

Supply chicks to farmers and provide basic poultry management advice.

Estimated Budget

Item Cost (KES)

1,200-egg automatic incubator 350,000

Hatcher 120,000

Hatchery room construction 250,000

Electrical installation 60,000

Solar/inverter or backup power 180,000

Brooding equipment 80,000

Hatchery trays and accessories 40,000

Candling equipment 15,000

Thermometers and hygrometers 10,000

Fertile hatching eggs 120,000

Vaccines and disinfectants 35,000

Packaging materials 20,000

Water installation 30,000

Office equipment and records 20,000

Business registration and permits 20,000

Contingency 80,000

Total Estimated Budget: KES 1,450,000

Project Timeline


Month 1


Secure funding.

Prepare the hatchery building.

Obtain required licenses.


Month 2


Install equipment and backup power.

Purchase hatchery supplies.


Month 3


Receive fertile eggs.

Test equipment.

Begin the first incubation cycle.


Month 4


Hatch the first batch of chicks.

Vaccinate and sell day-old chicks to farmers.

Sustainability


The hatchery will generate income through the sale of day-old chicks. Revenue will be used to purchase fertile eggs, maintain equipment, expand production, and create more employment opportunities. This will enable the project to continue operating independently after the initial funding.


Conclusion


This project will improve livelihoods, strengthen food security, create jobs, and support sustainable agricultural development in Kericho County. I respectfully request your partnership and financial support to establish this community poultry hatchery. Your investment will have a lasting impact on hundreds of farming families by improving access to quality day-old chicks and increasing economic opportunities.


Thank you for considering this proposal

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve