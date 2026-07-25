Poultry farmer

Proposal for Financial Support to Establish a Community Poultry Hatchery

Submitted by





Collins Kemboi

Kericho County, Kenya





Project Title





Establishment of a Community Poultry Hatchery for Improved Food Security and Youth Employment





Executive Summary





I respectfully request financial support to establish a community poultry hatchery in Kericho County, Kenya. The hatchery will have the capacity to incubate 1,200 eggs per cycle and supply healthy, vaccinated day-old chicks to small-scale poultry farmers. The project will improve access to quality chicks, create employment opportunities, increase household incomes, and strengthen food security within the community.





Background





Poultry farming is one of the fastest-growing agricultural enterprises in Kenya. However, many farmers in Kericho County face challenges accessing healthy day-old chicks because of long travel distances, high transport costs, and inconsistent quality from suppliers. Establishing a local hatchery will address these challenges by providing a reliable supply of quality chicks throughout the year.





Project Goal





To establish a sustainable poultry hatchery that supplies healthy day-old chicks while promoting economic growth and improving livelihoods in Kericho County.





Project Objectives

Establish a modern hatchery with a capacity of 1,200 eggs per incubation cycle.

Produce healthy, high-quality day-old chicks.

Supply affordable chicks to local farmers.

Create employment opportunities for youth and women.

Improve food security through increased poultry production.

Support income generation for small-scale poultry farmers.

Expected Community Benefits





The project will:





Improve access to healthy day-old chicks for farmers.

Reduce transport costs and chick mortality.

Increase poultry production and household income.

Create direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Strengthen local businesses through demand for poultry feed, transport, and veterinary services.

Improve nutrition and food security through increased poultry production.

Encourage entrepreneurship among young people and women.

Project Activities

Construct and prepare the hatchery facility.

Install the incubator, hatcher, and backup power system.

Purchase hatchery equipment and accessories.

Source quality fertile eggs from reputable breeders.

Hatch, vaccinate, and package day-old chicks.

Supply chicks to farmers and provide basic poultry management advice.

Estimated Budget

Item Cost (KES)

1,200-egg automatic incubator 350,000

Hatcher 120,000

Hatchery room construction 250,000

Electrical installation 60,000

Solar/inverter or backup power 180,000

Brooding equipment 80,000

Hatchery trays and accessories 40,000

Candling equipment 15,000

Thermometers and hygrometers 10,000

Fertile hatching eggs 120,000

Vaccines and disinfectants 35,000

Packaging materials 20,000

Water installation 30,000

Office equipment and records 20,000

Business registration and permits 20,000

Contingency 80,000

Total Estimated Budget: KES 1,450,000

Project Timeline





Month 1





Secure funding.

Prepare the hatchery building.

Obtain required licenses.





Month 2





Install equipment and backup power.

Purchase hatchery supplies.





Month 3





Receive fertile eggs.

Test equipment.

Begin the first incubation cycle.





Month 4





Hatch the first batch of chicks.

Vaccinate and sell day-old chicks to farmers.

Sustainability





The hatchery will generate income through the sale of day-old chicks. Revenue will be used to purchase fertile eggs, maintain equipment, expand production, and create more employment opportunities. This will enable the project to continue operating independently after the initial funding.





Conclusion





This project will improve livelihoods, strengthen food security, create jobs, and support sustainable agricultural development in Kericho County. I respectfully request your partnership and financial support to establish this community poultry hatchery. Your investment will have a lasting impact on hundreds of farming families by improving access to quality day-old chicks and increasing economic opportunities.





Thank you for considering this proposal