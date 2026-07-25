Poultry farmer

Proposal for Financial Support to Establish a Community Poultry Hatchery
Submitted by
Collins Kemboi
Kericho County, Kenya
Project Title
Establishment of a Community Poultry Hatchery for Improved Food Security and Youth Employment
Executive Summary
I respectfully request financial support to establish a community poultry hatchery in Kericho County, Kenya. The hatchery will have the capacity to incubate 1,200 eggs per cycle and supply healthy, vaccinated day-old chicks to small-scale poultry farmers. The project will improve access to quality chicks, create employment opportunities, increase household incomes, and strengthen food security within the community.
Background
Poultry farming is one of the fastest-growing agricultural enterprises in Kenya. However, many farmers in Kericho County face challenges accessing healthy day-old chicks because of long travel distances, high transport costs, and inconsistent quality from suppliers. Establishing a local hatchery will address these challenges by providing a reliable supply of quality chicks throughout the year.
Project Goal
To establish a sustainable poultry hatchery that supplies healthy day-old chicks while promoting economic growth and improving livelihoods in Kericho County.
Project Objectives
Establish a modern hatchery with a capacity of 1,200 eggs per incubation cycle.
Produce healthy, high-quality day-old chicks.
Supply affordable chicks to local farmers.
Create employment opportunities for youth and women.
Improve food security through increased poultry production.
Support income generation for small-scale poultry farmers.
Expected Community Benefits
The project will:
Improve access to healthy day-old chicks for farmers.
Reduce transport costs and chick mortality.
Increase poultry production and household income.
Create direct and indirect employment opportunities.
Strengthen local businesses through demand for poultry feed, transport, and veterinary services.
Improve nutrition and food security through increased poultry production.
Encourage entrepreneurship among young people and women.
Project Activities
Construct and prepare the hatchery facility.
Install the incubator, hatcher, and backup power system.
Purchase hatchery equipment and accessories.
Source quality fertile eggs from reputable breeders.
Hatch, vaccinate, and package day-old chicks.
Supply chicks to farmers and provide basic poultry management advice.
Estimated Budget
Item Cost (KES)
1,200-egg automatic incubator 350,000
Hatcher 120,000
Hatchery room construction 250,000
Electrical installation 60,000
Solar/inverter or backup power 180,000
Brooding equipment 80,000
Hatchery trays and accessories 40,000
Candling equipment 15,000
Thermometers and hygrometers 10,000
Fertile hatching eggs 120,000
Vaccines and disinfectants 35,000
Packaging materials 20,000
Water installation 30,000
Office equipment and records 20,000
Business registration and permits 20,000
Contingency 80,000
Total Estimated Budget: KES 1,450,000
Project Timeline
Month 1
Secure funding.
Prepare the hatchery building.
Obtain required licenses.
Month 2
Install equipment and backup power.
Purchase hatchery supplies.
Month 3
Receive fertile eggs.
Test equipment.
Begin the first incubation cycle.
Month 4
Hatch the first batch of chicks.
Vaccinate and sell day-old chicks to farmers.
Sustainability
The hatchery will generate income through the sale of day-old chicks. Revenue will be used to purchase fertile eggs, maintain equipment, expand production, and create more employment opportunities. This will enable the project to continue operating independently after the initial funding.
Conclusion
This project will improve livelihoods, strengthen food security, create jobs, and support sustainable agricultural development in Kericho County. I respectfully request your partnership and financial support to establish this community poultry hatchery. Your investment will have a lasting impact on hundreds of farming families by improving access to quality day-old chicks and increasing economic opportunities.
Thank you for considering this proposal