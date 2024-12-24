Supporting the Post Family

Raised:
USD $23,048
Campaign funds will be received by Carol Post
On Saturday December 14th, 2024, Jon, Owen, and Aiden Post were in a traumatic car accident. Jon and Aiden are hospitalized, as they have sustained significant injuries. Despite this, we have seen MIRACLES upon MIRACLES in both of them, and we are believing for complete and total healing! The Post family would be incredibly blessed by our support as they face the challenges to come.
Praying for your continued healing.
Dear Post Family, although I do not have you on FB Eric and I have been able to follow this incredible journey your family is on through mutual FB friends. We are praying for all of you, but especially Aiden and Jon’s full recovery. It is amazing to see all the miracles God has done for them already! We pray for those to continue. Eric and Tonya Boyer
Get well soon, Aiden! We miss you at Richwoods!
Praying for the Post family
Continuing to send many prayers from Carthage.
We pray for God"s grace and strength in this trying moment. Healing is the portion of Post's family. You are in our prayers and thought
Praying both peace and healing for the whole family!
Sending your family lots of love and prayers! We’re standing with you and so many others in believing for God to fully heal and restore Jon and Aiden. May Jesus meet every need of your family. May the promise of Emmanuel, God with YOU, bring hope, encouragement, and God’s comfort, power, and presence to you all in a deeply impactful way. He sees you. He’s with you. He has a plan!
Praying over your family!
The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the LORD lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace. ~ Numbers 6:24-26
The Mollura family is praying for a full and speedy recovery for you guys. Merry Christmas!
Praying for you and your family brother.
I love you and will continue to believe for full healing!!
Prayers for continued recovery. Sending so much love from your Springfield Clinic Family.
December 24th, 2024
We don’t have words to adequately express our unending gratitude for every prayer, text, donation, meal and shoulder to cry on ♥️
Each of you have truly been the hands and feet of Jesus. He is so very good to us!
Our greatest prayer is that God will use this to bring hope and light to every person who encounters our story. Jesus is the hope of the world!
Merry Christmas Eve!
Keep praying! God is moving mountains!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.