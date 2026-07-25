Post Fire Assistance

This past Saturday, my brother Mark and his wife, Kenlyn, stepped out for a quick lunch and returned to a heartbreaking scene: their home was on fire. In the moments that followed, they lost virtually everything, including their beloved pets, who were such an important part of their lives.





I’m asking for your prayers and, if you’re able, a donation to help offset the overwhelming costs of recovering from this devastating loss.





If you’re able to contribute, whether through a donation or simply by sharing this page, our family would be eternally grateful for your support as Mark and Kenlyn begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives. Community is what carries us through moments like this, and every prayer, share, and donation truly makes a difference.