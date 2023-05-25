The Portrait Project

Please consider donating to honor child survivors of human trafficking.

I am an artist partnering with my friends over at Project Micah and International Network of Hearts; both nonprofit organizations working to fight against human trafficking. We are passionate about making a difference in the world through art. I believe that art has the power to heal, inspire, and bring about positive change. That's why I am launching a new art series that will focus on painting portraits of child survivors of human trafficking.

Our goal is to create a series of powerful and moving portraits that will honor the strength and bravery of these children. Each portrait will be a symbol of hope and resilience, as well as a reminder that every child is a beautiful child of God, worthy of love and respect.

We need your help to make this project a reality. By supporting this GiveSendGo campaign, you will help cover the costs of materials, travel, and other expenses associated with creating these portraits. Ten percent of total donations will be gifted to the nonprofit organization "International Network of Hearts!" Your donation will make a tangible difference in the lives of these children and will help us spread awareness about the issue of human trafficking and its impact on young lives.

We believe that art has the power to change the world, and we hope that you will join us in making a difference. Your support will help us bring hope and healing to child survivors of human trafficking; it will also be a meaningful way to contribute to the fight against this horrific crime.

Thank you for your consideration, and please donate today to help us honor the strength of these incredible children.