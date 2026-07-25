Porfiris in Pursuit – pursuing Christ and His call

God has opened the door for our family to continue serving in camp ministry, and we are now moving to a new camp in New Mexico where our time, gifts, and willing hands are greatly needed. We are excited to continue being the hands and feet of Christ—serving wherever He leads, whether through caring for the grounds, supporting camp operations, encouraging families, or simply meeting everyday needs with His love. As we begin this new chapter, we invite you to partner with us through prayer and financial support. Your generosity enables our family to continue sharing the hope of Jesus and serving children and families in His name.





Thanks to your faithful prayers and generous support, our family was blessed to serve at San Juan Bible Camp, where we witnessed God working in the lives of campers, families, and staff. It was a joy and privilege to serve Christ in so many ways, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity you helped make possible. And thankful to San Juan for their investing in us as well.





We’d love for you to follow along as God continues to lead our family’s journey. We’ll be sharing ministry updates, stories, prayer requests, and ways God is working through camp ministry on our Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/porfirisfamily Thank you for praying, encouraging, and walking this journey with us!







