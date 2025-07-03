Help Fight Bullies Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $18,300
I’m Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet and director of the upcoming documentary It Ends With Justice. I've just been subpoenaed in connection with my reporting on the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal case — a case involving serious allegations, whistleblowers, and crew members who trusted me with their stories.
I will not betray those sources. I will not back down.
This subpoena is an attack on press freedom. If I’m forced to reveal anonymous sources, it destroys the trust that allows whistleblowers to come forward against the rich and powerful like Blake and Ryan — not just to me, but to any independent journalist.
I’m raising funds to fight back legally and protect my rights as a journalist. Every dollar will help me stand strong against this attempt to silence the truth. Any extra funds will go towards the raising costs of now needing to reshoot elements of our documentary to include this and other turns in the story.
Thank you for standing with me — and with all who risk speaking out.
Here's how you can help:
1) You can learn more about our documentary here at: https://itendswithjustice.com There you can watch the trailer, you can become a member (All paid members will get first access). You can also get your name in the project by purchasing an INVESTOR PACK.
2) Share and donate to this campaign. Its unclear how much we'll need for this fight, but any extra funds will going to the reshoots and extended post production for this project that they clearly want stopped. All streamers have passed due to fear of upsetting Ryan Reynolds. Don't let them stop us!
3) Subscribe to our YouTube channel Popcorned Planet for updates!
Keep up the fight for justice and freedom of speech!
