Poor orphans syringomyelia girl

My name is mega, i'm an orphan girl from indonesia. I have a rare disease called syringomyelia, where my cerebellum descends and compresses my central nervous system.causing me to lose my balance and not be able to walkI had to have surgery on my cerebellum to correct its position and get the nerves in my body functioning again so I could walk again.But I need quite a lot of money for that, I don't know who to ask for help because I don't have any relatives.

This situation is very difficult for me and I almost gave up hope, I really hope that anyone who has read this will help me and pray for my recovery, because I believe there are still many good people in this world.